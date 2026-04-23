[Bengia Ajum ]

GUWAHATI, 22 Apr: Experts, along with forest officials, came together at Cotton University on Monday and Tuesday to discuss and formulate plans for the conservation of one of the most critically endangered birds, the white-bellied heron (WBH), whose global population is estimated to be fewer than 50 individuals.

The workshop, organised by the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF), brought together scientists, forest officials, independent researchers, and community members.

The white-bellied heron, scientifically known as Ardea insignis, is found in India, China, Myanmar, and Bhutan. In India, it is found only in Arunachal Pradesh, specifically in Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Kamlang Tiger Reserve, and parts of Anjaw district. Bhutan has the highest population, with around 28 individuals, while India, with an estimated 6-9 individuals, has the second-highest population.

With its population dwindling, the workshop provided an opportunity to develop a conservation plan for the species.

A nine-member delegation from the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, led by Millo Tasser, CCF of the Eastern Arunachal Circle, attended the workshop. The delegation included representatives from the PCCF & CWLW office, Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Kamlang Tiger Reserve, and the Anjaw Forest Division. Officials from NCF, the Wildlife Institute of India, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, Zoological Survey of India, Cotton University, and Mizoram University also attended.

During the workshop, it was emphasised that immediate action is needed to expand surveys, strengthen habitat protection, and involve local communities in monitoring. “There is an urgent need to conduct scientific studies on the population of the WBH. Current research gaps include movement ecology, population genetics, and surveys of unmonitored sites,” said an official working on WBH conservation.

The critically endangered bird inhabits undisturbed river systems in the Eastern Himalayas, favouring stretches with sandbanks and gravel beds. Its survival depends on the protection of riparian forests and riverine habitats.

“Our department is committed to making significant efforts to save this majestic bird, one of the rarest herons in the world. Together with scientists, officials, communities, and independent voices, we will unite to protect biodiversity and secure the future of the white-bellied heron,” said CCF Tasser.