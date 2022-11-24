Training on NDMIS begins

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: Two days training on ‘National Disaster Management Information System (NDMIS)’ was inaugurated by disaster management (DM) secretary Dani Salu at the SIRD conference hall here on Wednesday in presence of disaster management director Komkar Dulom and resources persons from National Disaster Management Authority, GoI.

Salu, in his address, briefed the officers about the training and how it is important to take ordinary working style to higher level.

“Disaster is very important subject and in the coming days the focus of the government will be mainly disaster management,” the DM secretary said.

He further asked all the district disaster management officers (DDMOs) for submitting fortnightly report on disasters ‘such as kind of disasters, number of incidents, immediate relief given, final compensation distributed etc, which will help in tracking records of disasters in the state.’

Disaster management director Komkar Dulom highlighted the importance of keeping expenditure records of SDRF/NDRF fund through MIS.

He emphasized on the importance of training on Incident Response System (IRS) to all the officers at district level so that the districts are well prepared to tackle any disasters.

Dulom advised all the officers for keeping updated records for smooth functioning of fund flow and transparency.

He also spoke on the recent mock exercise on earthquake held on 17 November and the various gaps on disaster response identified during the mock exercise.

Senior statistical officer Ajay Rawat and NDRF deputy commandant (DM-I) Vikram Gurjar introduced the trainees on the basics of NDMIS.

Live data feeding in the NDMIS portal was also demonstrated by them.

DDMOs and nodal officers from line departments are attending the two days training which was organized by the department of disaster management, GoAP, in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), GoI.