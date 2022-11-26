Bagra inaugurates State Handloom Expo-’22

PAPU NALLAH, 25 Nov: Textile & Handicrafts Minister Tumke Bagra inaugurated the State Handloom Expo-2022 at the Dree ground near here on Friday.

In his inaugural speech, Bagra advocated promoting ‘local for vocal’ in the handloom sector of the state “for which NGOs, SHGs and individual weavers can play an important role.”

Lauding the quality of the products being displayed in the exhibition, the minister called upon the weavers, including cooperative societies and SHGs, to “increase production of handloom items with superior qualities by keeping traditional design intact for marketing the products outside the state.”

The minister assured the gathering that the state government would extend all possible help for the growth of local handloom, silk and handicraft products.

Textile & Handicrafts Secretary Swapnil M Naik emphasised on “increasing production with quality and lower market prices of products.”

He informed that a permanent exhibition stall will be set up in Itanagar soon, “for which preliminary discussion has already started.”

He added that “an exclusive textile department stall” will come up at the Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi.

Textile & Handicrafts Joint Director Dorjee Phuntso also urged the weavers, NGOs, SHGs and cooperative societies to “increase the productions with quality and lower the prices of products.”

Sericulture Assistant Director Opung Jamoh Dai also spoke.