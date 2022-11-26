CM dedicates CHC OPD to people

KAMBA, 25 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday morning dedicated the outdoor patient department (OPD) block of the community health centre (CHC) here in West Siang district to the people, in the presence of MLAs Nyamar Karbak, Kento Jini and Gokar Basar.

The CM commended Karbak, the local MLA, “for his efforts to develop the CHC by acquiring funds through various means, including SIDF and MLALAD, since 2018,” and gave assurance that the state government would provide fund for further extension of the CHC.

Khandu said that Covid-19 came as an eye-opening pandemic for the government.

“The pandemic made us realise how ill-equipped we were in the health sector. Reviewing health infrastructure and services during the pandemic, we were shocked by its condition. Our government then decided to revive and recondition our health delivery system to cope with any kind of emergency,” he said.

The CM informed that about Rs 500 crore has been utilised to develop all the district hospitals of the state with infrastructure, manpower, and equipment.

“Most of the general (district) hospitals today have been face-lifted, and a few are under process,” he said.

Khandu informed also that the Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat (East Siang) is being developed into a 300-bedded hospital.

“Our efforts are bearing results. We have reduced the infant mortality rate to 10 percent and reduced the human resources gap in the health sector from 33 percent to 6 percent. Also, institutional delivery has increased manifold,” he said.

Khandu informed that, “in the next phase, the state government will be face-lifting the CHCs across the state.”

He further said that the state government recently announced several incentives for the state government employees, including doctors.

“Besides getting enhanced DA/DR and HRA at par with central government employees, government doctors will also be provided with non-practicing allowance (NPA). It is up to individual doctors whether they want to avail NPA or not,” he said.

Khandu further said that a proposal has been submitted to the central government for upgrading the ANM school in Aalo to a BSc nursing school.

“As soon as it is approved, we will start the upgradation work,” he said.

Later, Khandu visited the kargu gamgi (indigenous prayer centre) here and offered prayers to Donyi Polo and other indigenous tribal deities, and joined the prayers offered by the nyibus for eternal peace of late MLA Jambey Tashi.

The indigenous faith believers presented a collection of indigenous prayers and chants to the CM.

To a request, Khandu said that he would ensure that fund is provided for construction of a prayer centre, along with boundary wall, here. (CM’s PR Cell)