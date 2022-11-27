Cleanliness drive organised

DAPORIJO, 26 Nov: A cleanliness drive was organised at New Market Line here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

During the drive, which was organised jointly by the All New Market Welfare Association, the All Upper Subansiri Dumper, Pokland Backhoe Loader Owner Association, and Clean & Green Subansiri, in collaboration with the district administration, the participants cleared the chocked up drains using excavators, dumper trucks, and vehicles provided by the urban development department.

Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori monitored the drive, during which over 100 tons of garbage was removed. (DIPRO)