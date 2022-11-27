Skill development prog

TAWANG, 26 Nov: A skill development programme on butter lamp-making, being organised by the Tawang District Industries Centre, got underway here on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural function,

DDI Tsering Drema highlighted the benefits of skill training and its role in boosting entrepreneurship in the district. She enumerated various schemes provided by the department and encouraged the participants to avail the schemes.

Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Rinchin Leta encouraged unemployed youths to focus on making themselves skilled, and advised them to not rely on government jobs but focus on making themselves self -reliant and generate employment by becoming employers.