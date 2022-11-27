Man sentenced to 20 years’ RI in POCSO case

SEPPA, 26 Nov: The special POCSO judge in West Kameng HQ Bomdila recently sentenced one Amar Das (52), a resident of Tezpur (Assam), to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him under Section 376 (2) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, besides handing him another five years’ RI under Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta informed that the accused was arrested under Sections 376 (2) (L) and 376 (2) (N) of the IPC, read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, on 23 March this year after an FIR had been lodged at the women police station (WPS) here.

The accused, who used to work as a welder at a machinery shop in Seppa, had been repeatedly raping a physically challenged minor girl. The FIR was lodged by the girl’s relative.

On receiving the FIR, WPS OC Sunita Nabam registered the case, and Das was arrested and taken into custody.

During investigation, the accused revealed that he had assaulted many other minor girls of Cooperative Colony in Seppa. All the victims were presented before the chief judicial magistrate here and their statements were recorded. The chargesheet was filed on 12 April.

The five-year RI, along with a fine of Rs 10,000, was handed to the accused for sexually assaulting three other minor girls in Cooperative Colony. (DIPRO)