Raj Bhavan, APSLSA, HC observe Constitution Day

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Governor BD Mishra participated in the Constitution Day celebration at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

After leading an en masse reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, the governor recalled “the evolution of the Constitution from the food gathering and hunting society to organised society,” and said that “the Constitution evolved with the needs of the times.”

“We are living in a civilised world and it is necessary that we all comply with our Constitution,” he said.

The governor said also that “if we want our state and our nation to develop and progress, we have to realise the importance of our duties,” and emphasised that “today’s need of the hour is to promote fraternity as well as the fundamental duties.”

Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGGLC) Principal Dr Jijo George also spoke.

Government officials and students from different colleges, besides NCC cadets from the Dera Natung Government College, NSS volunteers from Don Bosco College, and students of the JGGLC participated in the programme.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the district legal services authorities of Papum Pare, East Kameng and Siang districts also observed the day on Saturday.

The day was also observed by the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court, in collaboration with Yupia-based High Court Legal Services Authority, at the NEEPCO ground in Doimukh.

It was also observed by the Northeast regional centre of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, the law department of the Himalayan University in Jollang, and the NSS cell of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar.