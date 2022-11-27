Students join ‘mission zero waste’

PASIGHAT, 26 Nov: In an endeavour to transform their educational institutes into zero-waste areas and instil the habit of cleanliness, the students of four schools in GTC and Tebo areas joined ‘Mission zero waste and plastic-free’, which was launched here in East Siang district by Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on 1 October.

The mission was an initiative of the district unit of the Adi Bane Ane Kebang (ABAK-ESU).

On Saturday, the students participated in a cleanliness drive, and took out an awareness rally on cleanliness from Tebo village to the JNC auditorium here.

Green Valley School, Tebo was adjudged the best performing school.

The main aim of the event was to impart awareness on management of single-use plastics (SUP) and proper disposal of solid waste.

Speaking on the occasion, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang said that “the ABAK-ESU’s continuous campaign on waste management is appreciable, and indeed should be included in schools’ activities, as the young minds are still prone to and more likely to embrace changes.”

“We must create a nature-loving future generation, and therefore environmental education should be taught

as early as possible,” Borang said, and appealed to the teaching community to “constantly motivate their students during teaching-learning process, so that they may understand how they can segregate and manage waste.”

ABAK-ESU general secretary Tigul Megu Darang said that “the ABAK-ESU will continue its mission to create a zero-waste lifestyle, sensitising the young children.

“They (the students) will not just stop here but will keep monitoring the progress of the schools’ waste management programme,” she added.

“The girl students should dispose of used sanitary pads and nappies by burning them at a corner of their garden compound, instead of littering public places,” Darang said, and appealed to the people to “refrain from using SUPs for a better environment and healthy society.”

She also urged tourists and visitors to not throw waste from their vehicles on the roadside.

Among others, ABAK-ESU vice president Germany Lego, joint secretary Anima Nonang, and Ward 1 Councillor Yalop Yomso were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)