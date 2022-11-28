Tourism dept conducts stakeholders’ conclave

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: The tourism department organised an ‘Arunachal tourism stakeholders’ conclave’ on the theme ‘Responsible destinations & rural hospitality’, at Bomjir in Lower Dibang Valley district, the venue of the Orange Festival of Adventure & Music.

Tourism stakeholders representing 14 districts of eastern Arunachal, along with departmental officials attended the conclave, which was inaugurated by the human resource department (HRD) deputy director, in the presence of seven tourism experts and resource persons.

During the conclave, Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam spoke about the background of the tourism department and the role of the HRD department, “especially for the rural communities across the state.”

APTOA president John Panye spoke on the historical aspect of tourism and its present status in the state, while resource persons Sunil Chauhan and Pemba Tshering interacted with the participants regarding how to create “responsible tourism destinations.”

Resource persons Soumitra Kar and Narbu Lama spoke about rural hospitality, while Merwin Coutinho spoke on waste management.

Addressing the valedictory function, Tourism Director Abu Tayeng stressed on “the need for trainings which would reflect on the new narrative for the policy which include sustainability as the core.”

He spoke also about “high-value tourism in villages through outside investors.”

MLA Laisam Simai, who was also present, said that such conclaves would “empower local villagers to celebrate and find their livelihood with the local skill based on local wisdom.”

The participants were also introduced to the Himalayan orange tourism trekking trail in Kapang village in Dambuk.

A poetry book titled Waves, written by former deputy director Serphow Nimasow, was released on the occasion.