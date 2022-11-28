NERIST students stage rally over APPSC paper leak case

Staff Reporter

NIRJULI, 27 Nov: More than 1,000 students of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here took out a rally on Sunday to protest against the APPSC paper leak case.

The rally was staged following a meeting held on 22 November by representatives of the Northeastern states, including research scholars, postgraduate students, and members of the Students’ Union of the NERIST (SUN).

NERIST students from other parts of the Northeast region who joined the rally said that cases of corruption are not confined to Arunachal Pradesh alone but exist in other parts of the Northeast also.

“Such protest is a vice versa. Even students from Arunachal Pradesh studying in our home states, such as Nagaland and Manipur, join such protests,” one of them said.

Several APPSC aspirants also joined the rally.

Meanwhile, all the student bodies under the SUN in different parts of the Northeast have also issued a condemnation letter over the APPSC paper leak case. All the letters will be sent to the office of the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Monday, the protestors said.

SUN president Nuilum Sikom, general secretary Tamar Kaji, and representatives from other student bodies under the NERIST took part in the rally.