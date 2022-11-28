One arrested for cyberbullying

BOMDILA, 27 Nov: The West Kameng district police have arrested one person on the charge of cyberbullying.

The person, identified as Kapil Sonowal, was arrested from Diyun in Changlang district on Friday.

West Kameng SP MS Reddy informed that a team of the Bomdila police, led by Inspector K Dev, arrested the person under Section 292/509 IPC, r/w 66 (e)/67 (a) of the IT Act.

“On 15 November, 2022, the complainant (name withheld), who hails from Bomdila, informed that someone had created a fake profile of hers on Facebook and was sending obscene messages to all her friends.

“On receipt of information, the Bomdila police swung into action and began an immediate investigation,” the SP said.

Bomdila PS OC (i/c), Inspector K Dev conducted the technical investigation, during which it was found that a person from Diyun-Duliajan area was involved in the case.

“Accordingly, the OC and his team went to Dhuliajan on Friday, and, after searching in various nearby villages, the suspect was located in Ennao village, Diyun, Changlang district. He was later identified as Kapil Sonowal,” the SP added.

He informed that the accused has confessed to the crime.

“The police have recovered the mobile phone and other electronic items used to create fake profiles and transmit obscene messages of the complainant. He has been placed under arrest. Mobile phones and other articles have been seized. Further investigation is on to look for other victims, if any,” the SP said.