CSS discussed during DISHA meeting

NAMSAI, 27 Nov: Issues related to centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) were discussed during a District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for 11 eastern zone districts of the state, chaired by MP Tapir Gao here on Sunday.

Among others, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, and Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte attended the meeting.

Lack of skilled manpower in the health and work departments; issues related to unconventional demography in districts like Namsai and Changlang; departmental lapses, etc, were discussed at length and reasons were sought from the “low performing districts.”

Gao directed the departments to “saturate all the schemes and programmes with 100 percent coverage till the next scheduled meeting.” Stating that “the performance of the RD department is quite poor in Arunachal Pradesh,” he stressed that “all data pertaining to rural development should be uploaded to the ministry’s portal.”

Suggesting setting up a state-of-the-art training institute in the state, he asked the RD director to “submit a DPR on the subject.”

The DCM in his speech said, “To address unemployment in the state, an alternative source of livelihood and providing high-end skill development training and follow-up thereafter is the need of the hour.”

On the issue of infrastructure development, he said, “We need to mend our ways and increase monitoring for early saturation of works under various projects. No one should be missed out from availing the benefits of health and social sector schemes.”

Ngandam informed that the DCs have been authorised to monitor works being implemented in the districts. “Hence, effective monitoring is to be carried out to ensure inclusive development and completion of the central government’s programmes and schemes in a time-bound manner.”

“Executive, legislature and judiciary are the three organs of the government, one incomplete without the other; hence, we should work in synergy to bring about inclusive change,” he added.

Pongte said that “developmental talks should not be limited to meetings alone but acted on in letter and spirit,” and urged all to “work dedicatedly in cohesion.”

The MLAs highlighted the issues in implementing various schemes in their respective districts and offered possible suggestions.

RD Director Kego Jilen and the Namsai DPO made presentations on the status and progress recorded under all the CSS schemes.

The DCs also highlighted the latest activities, physical and financial achievements, and coverage and performance of various CSS’ in their respective districts.

MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Jummum Ete Deori, Gabriel D Wangsu and Kariko Kri, besides Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DCs, and PDs of 11 participating districts attended the meeting. (DIPRO)