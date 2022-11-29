1 more arrested in paper leak case

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has detained one person, identified as Mopin Sora, in connection with the APPSC paper leak case.

It is learnt that the SIC detained him from Pangin in Siang district on Monday. A detailed report is awaited.

An SIC official informed this daily that the detention of Sora is part of the investigation into the paper leak case.

“Mopin Sora was posted as a junior engineer in the Public Health Engineering Department in Pangin,” the official informed.