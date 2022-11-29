Health camp conducted

OLD KATANG, 28 Nov: Ninety patients, including students, received treatment and medication during a special health camp and awareness programme organised jointly by the AIDA and the SBI Sanjeevani medical team, in collaboration with the health & family welfare department, here in Tirap district on Monday.

During the awareness programme, Dr Priyank of the SBI Sanjeevani medical team highlighted the importance of a balanced diet and nutrition required for proper functioning and maintenance of the body, and gave winter healthcare tips.

General Hospital Medical Officer Dr Tage Riku offered suggestions to people with high blood pressure, including about how to reduce the risk of strokes, especially during winter. (DIPRO)