KHONSA, 28 Nov: A three-day district-level orientation programme on preparing the GPDP and the ZPDP of Tirap district began here on Monday.

HoDs and panchayat leaders are participating in the programme.

Addressing them, DC Taro Mize requested them to “take benefits of the training and be well-equipped first for implementation of all the schemes.”

He further said that convergence of all schemes would help in development of villages in particular and the nation as a whole. (DIPRO)