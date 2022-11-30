Drowned child’s body recovered

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 29 Nov: The body of the three-and-a-half-year-old child who had drowned in the Subansiri river on 21 November was recovered by the NDRF team on Tuesday, from a spot barely 500 metres away from the place where the child had drowned.

Earlier, upon receiving information about the drowning, the Daporijo police had on 23 November requested assistance from the Doimukh-based NDRF team.

The NDRF team launched a search operation and vigorously combed different locations along the river up to Pani Muri in Baririjo circle, only to find the body close to the place of drowning.

The body has been handed over to the parents after completion of legal formalities.