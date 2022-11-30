Singla reviews developmental works

TEZU, 29 Nov: Education Commissioner Padmini Singla held a review meeting with the HoDs of Lohit district here on Tuesday to take stock of the developmental works being implemented in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Lohit DC Shashvat Sourabh informed that Singla is “the mentor commissioner for the eastern Arunachal districts to facilitate developmental works being undertaken in the districts.”

“Any important issue may be flagged off to the mentor commissioner to be taken up with higher authority,” the DC said.

Singla, who was on a two-day tour of Lohit district from Monday, visited the government higher secondary school here and interacted with the students and teachers, besides inspecting the smart classroom.

She also visited the farm of a beneficiary under the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana in new Mekailiang, and the home of a beneficiary under the PMAY (U).

On Monday, she inspected the extension work for the zonal general hospital under the RIDF, being executed

by the PWD, and the terminal building of the Tezu airport, being constructed by the Airports Authority of India. (DIPRO)