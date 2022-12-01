20th Convocation of RGU held

Mishra emphasizes on academic excellence

RONO HILLS, 30 Nov: Kabeer Kashyap, MCA (Master of Computer Application) received the Chancellor’s Gold Medal while, Okimang Nobeng, BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) received the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal for 2021-22 academic session during the 20th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) held here on Wednesday.

Governor BD Mishra, who also is the Chief Rector of RGU, presented the medals to both the students.

A total of 6,352 students, including 62 PhDs, 56 MPhil, 947 post graduation students and 5,405 undergraduate students were conferred degrees.

Besides this, 34 students in post graduation and 29 in graduation were awarded gold medals. The university has also produced 109 ‘Post Graduate Diplomas’ and scores of diploma and certificate holders in various fields.

In his address, the Governor said, “That for ensuring academic excellence of the central university there must be concerted effort from the students and faculty members to give it a Pan India character.”

He said that Pan India character will facilitate the lone central university of the state in having accomplished teachers, knowledge park and personality growth of students and examples of good leadership.

The Governor said, “It is apparent that every student wants to see his or her alma mater to get accolade, be renowned and famous. For that, peace, order and discipline in the educational campus are more important.”

“All issues can be resolved by dialogue and lawlessness, breakage and damage of properties and agitations should not be resorted to on the premise,” he said.

The Governor said that the RGU, being a central university must have proper academic calendar and that it must be implemented in letter and spirit.

“100 percent classes must be run by teachers and attended by students,” he said.

The Governor, who started the tradition of providing a copy of the fundamental duties of the Constitution of India with the degree, advised the degree recipients to abide by the Constitution of India. He said that fundamental duties are the most important part of the Constitution.

Mishra advised the students to show themselves worthy of the degree conferred on them in their life. He stated that acquiring of education is a continuous process and it should never cease.

The Governor asked the students to work hard and realize their social responsibility. He advised them to work for the welfare of the people in whatever way and whenever required.

“The passed out students must not run after government job but start off some start up projects and become job providers,” he said adding that “no work is small or below dignity as long as it does not break the social or legal norms.”

The Governor congratulated the awardees, degree recipients and distinction holders. He also congratulated the professors and parents and complimented the Vice Chancellor for his pragmatic work.

The Governor called upon faculty members to realize their responsibilities.

Earlier, the Governor laid wreath at the ‘Wall of Heroes’ installed at the amphitheatre of the Rajiv Gandhi University. The Wall of Heroes, an initiative of the Vidya-Veerata Abhiyan under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, pays homage to war heroes conferred with the Param Vir Chakra.

Prof. Girish Chandra Tripathi from University of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh in his convocation address said, “In these days when the local meets the global, there are concerns about the preservation of indigenous knowledge and culture and in order to address this concern, the NEP 2020 lays emphasis on the use of the mother tongue for imparting education at different levels.”

Prof. Tripathi also emphasized on many factors; including the right way of nation building, education and women empowerment. He asked the students to build the nation in such a way, where the people can express their views freely and are also willing to listen to the views and opinions of others as well.

RGU VC prof. Saket Kushwaha briefed about the achievements and new initiatives of the university.

Wife of the Governor Neelam Misra, Pro-Vice Chancellor prof. A Mitra, Registrar Dr. Nabam Tadar Rikam, the deans, teaching faculties, officers, students and scholars, their families and friends participated in the convocation. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)