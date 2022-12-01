Farmers trained on scientific cultivation of large cardamom

LAZU, 30 Nov: Spices Board, Namsai with the help of Tirap Community Resource Management Society trained farmers on scientific cultivation of large cardamom during a training programme held here in Tirap district on 29 November.

The village chief along with a group of 48 farmers attended the training and acquired the knowledge on scientific cultivation of large cardamom, variety selection, seed treatment, harvest and post harvest management practices, processing and value addition and its marketing strategies etc.

Spices Board, Namsai assistant director Simanta Saikia conducted the technical session and trained the farmers on production of disease-free quality planting materials.

The farmers were also encouraged to avail the benefit of cardamom replanting/new planting scheme of the Board.

The ‘modified bhatti’ and other improved devices were also explained and the farmers were encouraged to avail the benefit of curing devices scheme.

District horticulture officer (DHO) P. Dev and the horticulture development officer Tolong Sumnyan also shared the prospects and status of cardamom in the district and some important innovative technical knowledge on different aspects of its cultivation.

The DHO also explained the preparation and use of some botanical extracts for management of pests and diseases.

The subject matter specialist of KVK briefed about vermicompost production and its benefits in organic production.

Tirap Community Resource Management Society business development officer Pinky Thokchom narrated the activities of the Society in processing and marketing of spices and assured the farmers of better market prices on production of quality spices.