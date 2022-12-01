Expert team visits RGGP for training under JUMSDP

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: A team of expert officials headed by Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh (HPDCAP) CMD Toko Anuj along with consultant (hydro and renewable energy department), IIT Roorkee, B K Bhatt on Wednesday inspected the departmental labs, classrooms and other infrastructure of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGPC) here to ensure proper infrastructure for imparting training under Jal Urja Mitra Skill Development Program (JUMSDP) to boost employment opportunities in the green energy sector.

During the visit, the expert team interacted with the HoDs, TPO, faculties and technical staffs of the college and explained at length on the importance of hydro power of the state.

The team members asked the HoDs and faculties of Civil Engineering (CE) and Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE) departments to encourage the students to study and understand the importance of renewal sources of energy especially, hydro power, ‘which has a vast potential in the state.’

The team expressed their satisfaction on the infrastructure available in the college to be a training centre for imparting training on JUMSDP in collaboration with HPDCAP and IIT, Roorkee (Uttarakhand).

In this regard, HPDCAP and RGGP had executed a ‘Deeds of Agreement’ on 15 November last.