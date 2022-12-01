DLC meeting on PMJVK held

KHONSA, 30 Nov: The district-level committee (DLC) meeting for finalization of schemes for five years perspective plan under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) was held at DC’s conference hall here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

Presiding over the meeting, DLC chairman-cum-DC Taro Mize highlighted the importance of conducting DLC meeting on PMJVK and following its guidelines.

WCD deputy director-cum-PMJVK member secretary H. Bangsia highlighted the proposals received from BLC through power-point presentation for approval by the DLC.

The meeting was attended, among others by Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh and EAC D K Thungdok. (DIPRO)