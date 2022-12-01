L/Subansiri kickstarts Seva Aap Ke Dwar at Linya

LINYA, 30 Nov: The first leg of Seva Aap Ke Dwar-2.0 was kickstarted at Linya village under Param Putu circle of Lower Subansiri district here on Wednesday.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime and Param Putu zilla parishad member Khyoda Dipu.

Addressing the public who came to the camp from nearby villages of Loth, Linya and Param Putu circle, the DC appealed to the people to take maximum benefit of such outreach services provided to them at their own backyards.

Unlike the previous Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar version, in the Seva Aap Ke Dwar camp, on the spot linking of EPIC cards with Aadhaar card and distribution of election form 6B, distribution of ration cards and enrollments for same, free distribution of basic essential medicines to both humans and animals by medical and veterinary departments and various other services were provided free of cost to the public.

The special attraction of the camp was the state-of-the-art mobile ambulances of health and veterinary departments where both humans and animals were offered free services.

The human mobile ambulance provided free blood and hemoglobin tests, while the veterinary ambulance provided free anti-rabies vaccines and other minor treatments and medicines to ailing animals brought at the camp site.

All the line departments of district, including few engineering wings participated in the camp.

Earlier, the DC also visited the dumping zone and solid waste management and segregation site of UD & housing department at Loth village and attended a public hearing regarding de-reservation of forest land earmarked under CAMPA at the same village. (DIPRO)