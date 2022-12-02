DC tells FPS owners to ensure card holders are not left out

PASIGHAT, 1 Dec: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu asked the fair price shop (FPS) owners here to ensure that no eligible BPL household or ration card holder under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, besides the priority household beneficiaries, is left out of availing their monthly quota of rice/foodgrains.

The DC issued the instruction to the FPS dealers during and inspection of the FPS’ here on Thursday.

The DC checked and verified the stock and supply registers maintained by the FPS dealers, and listened to the issues faced by the FPS owners.

Taggu was accompanied by officials of the food & civil supplies department during the unannounced inspection. (DIPRO)