NSCN (U) operatives arrested

LONGDING, 1 Dec: A joint team of the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles and the district police arrested two hardcore NSCN (U) operatives from Dasatong village in Kanubari on 29 November.

The militants have been identified as self-styled (SS) APO Jangnee Lukham (58), a resident of Longkhaw village, and SS private Zanyam Konyak (28), a resident of Nokjan village in Nagaland, while they were collecting extortion money from shopkeepers.

The duo, along with incriminating documents recovered from their possession, has been handed over to the Kanubari police station. Two mobile handsets were recovered from their possession.

A case (u/s 384/511 IPC r/w Section 10/13 UAP Act) has been registered against the duo.