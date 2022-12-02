Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

NAMSAI, 1 Dec: The anti-drug squad of the Namsai police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Chow Sumanna Munglang (48) from Adiline here on Wednesday, and seized three soap cases containing approximately 33.7 grams of a powdery substance, suspected to be heroin, along with two plastic bags containing cannabis, weighing approximately 8.5 kgs, from his possession.

Munglang was arrested and the contraband seized in the presence of the executive magistrate and independent witnesses. A case [u/s 20 (b)/21 (b) NDPS Act] has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Munglang was earlier involved in cases under the Arms Act, including extortion, criminal conspiracy, and unlawful activities, Namsai SP DW Thongon informed in a release.