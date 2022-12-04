Drug peddler arrested, cannabis seized

BALIJAN, 3 Dec: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Papum Pare (rural) police, led by Balijan SDPO Maga Tago and Hollongi IC SI M Hussain, along with the IC of Rajgarh police (Assam), arrested one alleged cannabis peddler and seized approximately 46 kgs of suspected cannabis from his possession here on Saturday.

As per reports, at around 9:30 am, the ADS received information from a reliable source that one suspected cannabis peddler was arriving in Balijan from Pakke-Kessang. The police team intercepted the alleged accused, identified as Nabam Bishnu, of Upper Bormai village, Papum Pare district, and apprehended him near the Magoni bridge here.

Upon searching the alleged peddler’s car (AS-07E-3778), the ADS found three bags containing approximately 46 kgs of suspected cannabis.

The seizure and arrest were made in the presence of Balijan ADC Marchina Boria and independent witnesses.

A case [u/s 20 (c) of NDPS Act, 1985] has been registered and further investigation is on.