Taki advocates cooperation among SE Asian nations

GUWAHATI, 3 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Tage Taki emphasised on the need to promote people-to-people contact and socio-cultural exchanges with the South East Asian nations to consolidate ties.

“This will not only strengthen friendship but also boost tourism and other exchange initiatives,” Tage said, addressing the South East Asian Cultural Confluence-2022 here in Assam on Saturday.

The minister opined that “rivers have been the greatest historical and cultural significance in the context of Southeast Asia.”

“Waterways have decisively shaped forms of settlement and agriculture, determined fundamental political and economic patterns, and helped define the nature of the region’s worldview and distinctive cultural syncretism,” he said.

Taki also underlined Arunachal’s location as the corridor to the South East Asian nations.

He briefed the gathering about “the socio-cultural variety and unique set of traditions and customs that unite all tribes of the state together.”

Speaking about the cultural similarities between Arunachal and the Southeast Asian nations, the minister emphasised on the need to “resume the cultural linkages and form cultural coalitions which can assume a new geopolitical, historical and civilisational significance among the countries of Southeast Asia.”

He said that “the cultural connection will always help in mitigating superstitions, promote cultural exchange, boost tourism, and create a friendly atmosphere for business and trade.”

The minister expressed hope that such socio-cultural confluence would consolidate the nation’s ‘Act East Policy’ and strengthen the deep cultural roots among these countries.

The three-day cultural extravaganza was organised by the NE Aashirvad Foundation, a Guwahati based socio-cultural organisation, to promote tourism and cultural connection among the South East Asian nations.

The cultural programme featured various dance and musical performances by troupes from Thailand, Bhutan, Laos and Nepal. A cultural team from Ziro (Lower Subansiri) also performed a dance, showcasing the rich culture of Arunachal.