1 more AE arrested in paper leak case

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police has detained one Golly Ketan in connection with the APPSCCE-2017 question paper leakage case and other examinations.

Ketan, who hails from Rumgong in Siang district, is currently posted as an assistant engineer (AE) in the public works department. He is a 2017 batch AE.

With his detention, the number of people arrested in the case now stands at 26.

The arrests were made based on the FIR lodged by aspirants and deprived candidates of the APPSCCE-2017.

Ketan is the second AE to be arrested in the case. Earlier, Yiter Raksap, who is currently posted as AE in the public works department in Liromoba in West Siang district, was arrested by the SIC.

The AE exam question paper leak case came to light after Gyamar Padung, a candidate for the APPSC examination, had on 29 August filed a complaint at the Itanagar police station, alleging that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked out.

It may be mentioned here that thousands of people had staged an ‘anti-APPSC march’ in the capital region on Saturday in connection with the AE (civil) paper leak scam. They demanded rooting out corruption from the APPSC and interrogation of the then chairman, secretary and other members of the commission.