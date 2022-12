ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Hiba Welfare Society (HWS) has mourned the untimely demise of one Hiba Kope Tarak.

Alleging that late Hiba Kope Tarak, a mother of five children, was brutally murdered recently, the Society said ‘law of the land should give stringent punishment to the culprit.’

In a condolence meeting at Chimpu on Saturday, the members of the Society observed two minutes silence for the eternal peace of the departed soul.