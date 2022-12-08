34 youths sent-off for high-end skill training under CMYKY

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Thirty-four youths of the state have been sent off for job oriented ‘high end skill development training in surveyor under construction sector and apprenticeship in automobile sector’ under Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana (CMYKY) and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme at Jai Bharat Maruti at Kosi in Mathura. Of them, 19 candidates will undergo 6 months surveyor training under construction sector and remaining 15 youths will undergo one year training in automobile sector.

The cost of the training fees including to and fro travelling by the candidates, boarding and lodging etc. are borne by state government under CMYKY.

Attending the orientation-cum-send-off programme, organized by the skill development and entrepreneurship (SD&E) department at Udyog Sadan here on Wednesday, SD&E director Subu Tabin, along with assistant director Jumbom Riba briefed

the youths about the training programme.

The director also highlighted that more youth have been provided high end skill development training in sectors like automotive/media & entertainment, airport ground staff and automotive supervisor etc.

The department of skill development and entrepreneurship is also emphasizing in drone technology with a provision to place in high salaried jobs/self-employment, the director said.

Tabin further informed that during 2021, 300 candidates were trained under CMYKY, of which 228 got job offer/placement in various parts of the county.