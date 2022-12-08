Taki lays foundation stone for construction of Kargu Gamgi Research & Training Centre

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Agriculture minister Tage Taki laid the foundation stone for construction of Kargu Gamgi Research and Training Centre (KGRTC) at Modi Rijo here on the occasion of the 19th Kargu Gamgi Foundation Day celebration on 5 December.

Later, addressing the believers of Donyi-Polo faith on the occasion, Taki assured that he would provide all possible help from his side for allocation of government fund for construction of the research and training centre and tribal cultural hall at Modi Rijo.

Taki lauded the team Kargu Gamgi Council, Itanagar for acquisition of land for construction of the research and training centre through donation by Galo indigenous faith believers.

“It is the need of hour to implement all the mission and vision for preservation, protection and promotion of the rich and age-old cultural heritage, religious faith and beliefs in practical form,” Taki, the longest serving vice president of Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, said.

Indigenous affairs director Sokhep Kri stressed the need for proper documentation and research work and imparting training on age-old tribal culture, beliefs and faith system so that they do not perish due to influence of western culture.

Kri also assured to provide all possible help in the official work for government funding for the construction of the KGRTC.

In his key note address, founder of Kargu Gamgi Dr. Tony Koyu narrated how he took pain to bring the organized prayer system in practical form by following the ideology of Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo.

He remembered former chief secretary Tabom Bam for his support and guidance for the mission.

Kargu Gamgi Council, Itanagar president Komen Zirdo submitted a single-point memorandum to the minister for grant of Rs. 5 crore for construction of the multi-purpose Kargu Gamgi Research and Training Centre-cum-Tribal Cultural Hall.

On the occasion, a Donyi-Polo devotional audio Song “Mugo-Roto” was released by Taki and Kri.