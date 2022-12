ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has vehemently condemned the alleged murder of a mother of five children at Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district.

The commission requested the police to conduct investigation into the case in a free and fair manner and bring the culprit involved in the heinous crime to book immediately.

It appealed to the people to maintain peace and cooperate with the police in the investigation.