Soaring prices of food items hit Pasighat

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 7 Dec: Soaring prices of green vegetables, fruits and other edible items in the markets of Pasighat, Ruksin and other adjoining areas in East Siang district have made the common citizen’s life difficult.

Green chilli prices skyrocketed to Rs. 200 per kg, thanks to the autumn rains affecting the farm productivity and non-availability of local products.

Currently, potatoes are being sold at Rs. 40 to Rs. 50, tomatoes Rs. 50 to Rs. 60, raddish Rs. 30 to Rs.40, cabbage Rs. 40 to Rs. 50, Brinjal Rs. 40 and carrot Rs. 160 to Rs. 200 per kg at Pasighat and other daily markets in the district.

The residents of Pasighat are alleging that the local administration has no control over the soaring vegetable prices.

Some restaurateurs and hoteliers have raised concern over the spiraling prices of vegetables, spices and food grains. They lamented that managing a small-time restaurant has become a tough job with the increase in prices.