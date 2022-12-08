DLMC reviews flagship schemes in West Kameng

BOMDILA, 7 Dec: The West Kameng district-level monitoring committee (DLMC) has reviewed the flagship schemes and important projects in the district in its review meeting held at DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, DC Karma Leki gave a detailed presentation on the ’13 Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) under saturation tracker.’

The meeting chaired by economics and statistic commissioner Ankur Garg, who is also mentor secretary for West Kameng district, also reviewed other important projects being implemented by different executing agencies in the district. (DIPRO)