Over 300 students participate in science congress, math olympiad

NAHARLAGUN, 7 Dec: Over 300 students of various schools of the Capital Complex participated in various events like a science seminar, science congress, math olympiad and quiz competitions conducted by the Itanagar Capital Region ISSE DDSE-cum-DPO under Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan at the DDSE conference hall in Papunallah here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, the ICR deputy commissioner Talo Potom urged them to focus on their studies apart from co-curricular activities and encourage them to generate awareness on keeping their locality and the capital city clean and green.

Winners of the various events were later handed cash prizes, mementos and certificates.

ICR DDSE S. T Zara along with teaching and non-teaching officials was also present.