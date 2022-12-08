TTSLFT: QFs line-up confirmed

Defending champion Kurung Kumey make early exit

ZIRO, 7 Dec: Defending champion Kurung Kumey made an early exit from 19th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (TTSLFT), after suffering 1-0 defeat to East Kameng in their last group (B) match here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Karan Tallang scored the winning goal in the additional time (90+5 mins) to secure his team a berth in the quarterfinal.

In another match, Capital Complex FA, who have already qualified for the knock-out round from Group D, defeated East Siang 2-1.

Nabam Peri put CCFA ahead by scoring in the 7th minute of the first half. However, East Siang restored the parity in 50th minute through Nongku Tamut.

Substitute Limbi Menjo scored the winning goal for Capital Complex in the 71st minute.

Despite the defeat, East Siang being the runner up of group D, qualified for the quarter-finals as they had scored more goals than Changlang.

In the last match of group C and the league round, Papum Pare defeated Tawang 4-1 to advance to the knockout stage as group runner up along with already qualified West Siang.

Taba Heli scored twice for Papum Pare in quick succession in the third and 11th minute, while captain Tai Bai and Tollum Pinku scored one goal each in the additional time.

The consolation goal for Tawang was scored by Tsitim Gyatso in the 29th minute.

Lower Subansiri will face Papum Pare in the quarterfinal at 9.30 am before West Siang taking on Kra Daadi at 1 pm at Hapoli.

East Kameng will lock horns with East Siang at 9.30 at Ziro, while Capital Complex will take on Upper Subansiri at 1 pm.

All the quarterfinal matches will be played on 9 December.