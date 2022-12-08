Aspirants seek cancelation of ADO exam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Those candidates who sat for the post of agriculture development officer (ADO) in 2021 have said that ADO examination 2021 should be declared as null and void and fresh exams should be held. They also said that special investigation cell should investigate the examination which was held in 2017 for anomalies.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, candidates under the banner of ‘aggrieved ADO aspirants’ informed that the inputs related to 2017 and 2021 ADO examinations have been furnished to the SIC.

When contacted, SP SIC Anant Mittal informed that certain information was disclosed by the aspirants which it is cross verifying.

Earlier, a representation was submitted to the chief minister Pema Khandu for immediate cancellation and declaration of the ADO examination bearing advertisement no PCS-R (A)/14/2020 dated 28th December 2020 as ‘null and void.’

Jidam Cherom, one of the candidates expressed displeasure over the affairs of the public service commission and questioned why Nipo Nabam, the former chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission “has not been arrested so far when a lot of anomalies happened during his tenure.”

Moni Bitin requested all the aspirants and the guardians to cooperate in the mission to unearth the loopholes and to come forward with information that might be helpful to the investigation.