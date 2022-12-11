DCM inaugurates musical water fountain, laser show

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated a ‘musical water fountain with RGB laser show system’ at the Energy Awareness Park here on Friday, in the presence of Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, APEDA Chairman Mopi Mihu, APEDA Vice Chairman Tagung Neri, and APEDA Director APEDA Marki Loya.

Mein lauded the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) “for coming up with such an innovative scheme which will also generate revenue for the state exchequer.”

Mihu informed that “the agency has installed high-mast lighting, powered through solar energy, in every district headquarters,” while Loya informed that the musical water fountain with laser show, along with a marble statue of a mithun, a chhatri made of red stone from Rajasthan, a gallery with CGI roofing, “and a sitting bench with granite top and protection wall” were constructed with fund sanctioned under the 2019-20 budget announcement, for an amount of Rs 3.50 crore. (DCM’s PR Cell)