Navy’s motorcycle team calls on guv

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The Indian Navy’s motorcycle team, ‘The Sea Riders’, led by Captain Rohit Gupte, called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, as part of the navy’s campaign to create awareness about the Indian freedom struggle and the Indian Navy.

The governor commended the naval officers and seamen, and said that “people should know the sacrifice of our martyrs in the freedom movement and the courage and valour of the Indian naval force.”

He advised the naval riders to “reach out to the people and spread the message that each one of them counts towards the development, name and fame of the country,” and to “further strengthen patriotism and nationalism among the people.”

In his exchange with Arunachali naval officer Lt Commander Chaphoa Wangno, from Changlang district, Mishra advised the officer to “motivate more and more Arunachali youths to join the Indian Navy.”

Team leader Gupte informed that “The Sea Riders, in partnership with Royal Enfield, have embarked on an epic motorcycle expedition as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating the 75th year of independence, across the seven states of Northeast India from 25 November to 15 December.”

The expedition team, consisting of 13 officers and four sailors, will be covering Kaziranga (Assam), Itanagar, Ziro, Tezpur (Assam), and Shillong (Meghalaya), and will conclude the ride in Guwahati (Assam) on 15 December. (Raj Bhavan)