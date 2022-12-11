Human Rights Day observed

JOLLANG, 10 Dec: The Himalayan University (HU) here observed the International Human Rights Day on Saturday.

The theme of this year’s Human Rights Day is ‘Dignity, freedom and justice for all’.

Commemorating the 74th year of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a symposium was jointly organised by the HU’s law and political science departments.

During the programme, HU political science head Dr Dipongpu Kamei highlighted the emergence of human rights and explained how the idea of human rights gradually developed from protection of life, liberty and property to “concern for the protection of environment rights.”

Lower Subansiri District & Sessions Judge Jaweplu Chai deliberated on the historical development of human rights till the adoption of the UDHR by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

She stressed on “the importance of practising human rights in our daily lives,” and called upon the students, especially the law students, to “stand up for the rights of the people.”

Mow shared his various experiences, and advised the students to train themselves to deal with practical issues of human rights violations.

Dwelling on a wide array of human rights issues which people face, “including housing, education, health, etc,” Mow stressed on “the need for the law students to engage in various outreach programmes to better understand and uphold human rights.”

HU vice chancellor Prof Kuldeep Krishan Sharma spoke on the importance of human values and the need for upholding human rights in the society, and stressed on “the challenges that human rights defenders and law students should take up in the movement for human rights protection.”

Students of the university’s law and political science departments made presentations on a wide array of human rights issues.