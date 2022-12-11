PMGSY road’s foundation stone laid

DAPORIJO 10 Dec: Local MLA Tanya Soki laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Sippi-Nilling PMGSY road, to connect to Chetam circle, here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday, in the presence of Chetam ZPM Tadu Bayor and others.

The project is funded under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund, and the Daporijo PWD division is the executing agency.

Addressing the gathering, Soki said that road connectivity “is the primary development in view of any all-round development activities,” and added

that “development cannot be carried forward without road connectivity.”

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the contractor and not seek land compensation.

PWD EE Lardik Kare and the ZPM also spoke.

The function was attended by HoDs, PRI members, GBs, and others. (DIPRO)