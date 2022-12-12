Dignity of labour should be taught in schools: DC

ZIRO, 11 Dec: Moral education and dignity of labour should be taught in schools, said Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, addressing the valedictory function of a six-day state-level orientation training programme for early childhood care and education (ECCE) teachers here on Sunday.

ECCE teachers from Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare and the Itanagar Capital Region participated in the programme, which was organised by the education department’s Itanagar-based Mission Shiksha directorate.

The DC suggested to the host department to conduct similar programmes in the days to come, and asked the participants to implement the knowledge they have gained from the programme in their respective institutes.

DDSE (i/c) Nada Duri highlighted the role and responsibilities of the ECCE teachers and the objectives of organising the orientation programme.

Pedagogy coordinator Shoma Dey Barman and puppetry expert Sher Sing spoke about their pursuits. Samagra Shiksha (ISSE) programme coordinator Mido Kamki and district PPS/ECCE coordinator Habung Tadii also spoke.