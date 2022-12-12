Int’l Mountain Day celebrated with theme ‘Women move mountains’

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: The Northeast Regional Centre (NERC) of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE-NERC) celebrated the International Mountain Day on Sunday, with the theme ‘Women move mountains’.

Addressing the participants, GBPNIHE-NERC head Dr Devendra Kumar spoke about the importance of the day, while Zoological Survey of India (ZSI)-APRC senior scientist Dr SD Gurumayum shared her experiences as a woman researcher exploring different parts of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as other parts of the Northeast and the country.

Till date, she, along with her team, has described about 10 new species of fishes.

Speaking on the theme, Dr Gurumayum said, “Women can move mountains means women are also capable of achieving many things which may seem impossible.”

Botanical Survey of India (BSI)-APRC scientist Dr Krishna Chowlu, who is an expert in orchids, described her field experiences in remote areas of Arunachal. She has also discovered a few new species of orchid and other plant species from the state.

Dr Chowlu also dwelt on “the challenges of women in balancing family and professional responsibilities,” and emphasised that “these are not impossible as long as one has the strength and determination to be the best in what one does.”

The BSI’s Arunachal Unit Officer-in-Charge, Dr VK Rawat highlighted the importance of mountain ecosystems and the challenges faced by communities in the mountain regions.

“Women play an important role in conservation of biodiversity, natural resources, traditional knowledge and culture,” he said, and urged everybody to “take simple steps to protect the environment of the fragile mountain ecosystem.”

Twenty-eight participants, including scientists, research scholars and students from the ZSI, the BSI and RGU attended the programme.