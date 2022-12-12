P/Pare to play CC in Tadar Tang football final

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Papum Pare will play against Capital Complex (CC) in the final match of the 19th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament at the Padi Yubbey Stadium here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

Papum Pare defeated East Siang by a penalty shootout in the first semifinal match, while Capital Complex qualified for the final after beating West Siang.

Health Minister Alo Libang and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki will attend the closing ceremony of the tournament, along with late Tadar Tang’s widow Tadar Yadir, and the tournament’s sponsor Puna Hinda, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association informed in a release.