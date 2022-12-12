Read aloud prog concludes

TEZU, 11 Dec: The two-month-long ‘read aloud training (RASA)’ programme, organised by the Bamboosa Library, in collaboration with the Denning College for Teacher Education and the Lohit DDSE, concluded here in Lohit district on Saturday.

Addressing the school students, teacher trainees, library volunteers, teachers and parents during the concluding function, Col Sandeep Kurup of the Madras Regiment advised them to “start reading as a passion, start enjoying it, and your life will be better.”

“Once you start enjoying what you read, you will never forget it. It improves your vocabulary and pronunciation, and

builds your self-confidence,” he added.

He presented prizes and certificates to the successful teacher trainees and student participants, as also to the prize-winners of the drawing competitions organised for the students of the government upper primary schools by the urban development department.

Advising the students to focus on learning skills, community elder Yalum Ama reminded them to keep away from the addictive dangers of drugs, alcohol, tobacco and social media.

“All these weaken your studies and could result in your becoming school dropouts,” he warned, and expressed regret that “the poor educational standards of the adolescent students have led to increasing dropouts and teen marriages, ruining their lives.”

Earlier, on the inaugural day, DDSE Eto Ete appealed to the students to make reading a habit. “While passing exams and getting a degree could be easy, the only way to develop your knowledge is to read extensively,” he said.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh and Lower Dibang Valley DC Soumya Sourabh also interacted with the students and explained to them the importance of “correct loud reading skills.”

BEd trainee Pisi Saning Singpho also spoke.

The programme was conducted by Keselo Tayang and Bethem Marai of the Forum of Lohit Youth Library Activists, Medo.