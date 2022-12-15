District-level orientation prog. on LSDGs begins

YUPIA, 14 Dec: A three days district-level orientation programme on ‘Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs)’ in compliance with the People Plan Campaign (PPC) 2023-24 began at the ZPC conference hall here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

Organized by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) in collaboration with the district administration, the programme seeks to ensure participatory and comprehensive Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and District Panchayat Development Plan(DPDP) in a time-bound manner across the district.

Addressing the gathering, deputy commissioner Sachin Rana said that the training provides a platform for the PRI members to directly interact

with all the heads of offices on various central and state sponsored schemes, ‘which would help in formulation of better, convergent and sustainable village development plans.’

ZPC Chukhu Bablu, who inaugurated the programme, urged the participants to utilize the opportunity to learn about the schemes implemented by the line departments and undertake discourses to avoid duplication and overlapping of schemes.

SIRD &PR assistant director-cum-course coordinator Dr. Mihin Lali informed that besides presentation of schemes by the line departments, discussions on the LSDGs, 15th FC, role of SHGs in Village Poverty Reduction Plan(VPRP), sustainable development goals (2030) etc will also be held during the training.

EAC-cum-DPDO Dr. Nikita Panggam, officers, ZPMs, PRI members and SHG members attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)