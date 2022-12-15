Awareness prog. on sexual harassment at workplace held

KHONSA, 14 Dec: An awareness program on prevention of women from sexual harassment at workplace was organized by women and child development department at the circuit house community hall here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

While addressing the gathering, deputy commissioner Hento Karga said that sexual harassment is not only prevalent in state or national level, it is prevalent at global level.

He ensured to constitute local complaints committee (LCC) and internal complaints committee (ICC) for receiving complaints of sexual harassment at workplaces.

Earlier, WCD deputy director H Bangsia briefed about Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, while OSC Yasu Chimyang gave a power-point presentation on the Act.

Among others, Tirap SP Kardak Riba and officers from various departments attended the programme. (DIPRO)