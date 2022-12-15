Secy reviews developmental schemes in Shi-Yomi

TATO, 14 Dec: Industries secretary Hage Tari, who is also mentor secretary of the Shi-Yomi district on Wednesday, reviewed the ongoing implementation of various developmental schemes in the district.

While reviewing the schemes, Tari advised the officers of each department of the district to make ‘a chart highlighting the name of schemes and action taken status so that the action taken of major projects can be compiled easily.’

He further advised the district administration to organize Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 at the earliest ‘so that the mentor secretary can also attend the programme.’

Mechukha ADC KP Goiba, district planning officer Ozing Gao, heads of departments of the district including representative of ArSRLM attended the meeting. (DIPRO)