District-level training of trainers on PPC concludes

LIKABALI, 14 Dec: A three days district-level training of trainers on Peoples Plan Campaign (2023-24) for achieving localization of sustainable development goals concluded here in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

During the training, AD-cum-course director from SIRD&PR, Arunachal Pradesh Rodo Bui conducted a session on the sustainable development goals and its method for convergence with all the line departments.

All the HoDs from the department of planning, Arunachal state rural livelihood mission, agriculture, horticulture, veterinary, fishery, women and child development, education, PHED&WS and power department presented the schemes implemented by their respective departments.

PD-cum-DPDO and district coordinator of the program Gobi Nyicyor and PRI members also attended the program.